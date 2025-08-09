Debt Reduction Halt A Strategic Pause, Not A Full Stop: Kalyan Jewellers' Ramesh Kalyanaraman

Kalyan Jewellers has temporarily paused its debt reduction strategy to prioritise the release of non-core land assets used as bank collateral, according to Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman. He clarified that this is “a pause, not a full stop,” aimed at strengthening the company’s balance sheet while pursuing new growth initiatives.

He explained that after successfully reducing debt by over Rs 500 crore in the last year and a half, the primary objective was to release non-core land assets that had been mortgaged with banks as collateral. The company has initiated paperwork to release Rs 200 crore worth of this collateral.

“We decided we will just take a pause, let the collateral come out and then again start repaying. Maybe in the couple of months when the bank brings out the collateral, we will again start repaying the debt. So, it's a pause and it's not a full stop,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

He also clarified that the jewellery retailer has no immediate plans to enter in-house manufacturing. Instead, the company is developing a jewellery park in Kerala, providing infrastructure for its contract manufacturers without significant capital investment in machinery.