Dealmakers To Miss $3 Trillion Mark For First Time In 10 Years

“Private equity activity will pick up meaningfully once we have more alignment between buyers and sellers on valuation. That is starting to happen now but we think it will take another six months or so,” said Majid Ishaq, co-head of UK at Rothschild & Co. “Buyout firms continue to look at take-private opportunities but they are difficult deals to execute, notwithstanding public market valuations having fallen, given that debt has become more expensive.”