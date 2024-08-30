DCX Systems On Track To Bag Bigger Orders Soon, Says Chairman Rao

DCX Systems Ltd. is expecting a robust order pipeline in the current fiscal, according to Chairman and Managing Director HS Raghavendra Rao, as the company is on track to secure bigger orders soon. The order book of the manufacturer of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses currently stands at Rs 2,200 crore.

Without giving numbers, Rao told NDTV Profit that DCX Systems is in line to win much bigger orders.

“At present, the order book is about Rs 2,200 crore and it is quite good. We are expecting a very good order pipeline and we are working on it. Normally, in our company, Q2 is the season for getting orders. We are getting much bigger orders,” Rao said.

The current order book of Rs 2,200 crore will be executed in more than two years, he said. “Of the Rs 2,200 crore order book, L&T takes Rs 1,250 crore of it. We need to complete that within three years and the rest will be completed within one and a half years. Overall, we will complete all orders in 2–2.5 years.”