DCM Shriram To Turn Hindustan Speciality Chemicals Profitable Within A Year: CFO Amit Agarwal

Diversified conglomerate DCM Shriram is going to turn Hindustan Speciality Chemicals profitable within a year through improved efficiencies and backward integration, Executive Director and Group CFO Amit Agarwal said on June 13.

DCM Shriram on Wednesday received approval from its Board of Directors to acquire a 100% stake in Hindustan Speciality Chemicals for Rs 375 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed by September 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, the company informed the stock exchanges in a filing.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Agarwal acknowledged that Hindustan Speciality Chemicals has been a loss-making company, due to factors like high debt and low capacity utilisation.

“I think it should be profitable in the next one year. The company has huge debt. Their EBITDA in FY25 was about minus Rs 8 crores, and capacity utilisation is low, around 60%. I think that leads to lower economies of scale efficiency and things like that. They also had issues with working capital and didn't have full forward and backward integration,” he said, adding that DCM Shriram plans to turn all that around.