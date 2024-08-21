DCM Shriram Aims 20–25% Hydrogen-Peroxide Market Share In Two Years

DCM Shriram Ltd. is aiming to have a market share of around 20–25% in the hydrogen peroxide segment in the next two years after the commissioning of its new plant in Gujarat, according to Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal.

The diversified fertilisers and chemicals manufacturer informed the stock exchanges on Monday about commissioning its new hydrogen peroxide plant with a capacity of 52,500 metric tonnes per year at its chemical complex in Bharuch district.

"The current market size of hydrogen peroxide is close to about 200 kilotonnes per annum and we are coming up with a capacity of close to 52 kilotonnes per annum," Agarwal told NDTV Profit in an interview. "We expect to take up about 20–25% market share over a period of 1.5–2 years."

"The current capacity utilisation is close to about 25–30% and over the next one to one-and-a-half years, we should be close to 90–100%," the executive director said.