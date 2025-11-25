Data Centre Operators Likely To Invest Up To Rs 60,000 Crore By FY28: Crisil

'The healthy revenue growth of 20-22 per cent for data centre operators will emanate from robust industry capacity addition, which is expected to double by March 2028. The incremental capacity of 1.1-1.3 GW estimated to be commissioned during fiscals 2026-2028 is expected to achieve timely tie-up backed by strong demand and India's data centre density of just about 65 MW per exabyte, one of the lowest globally,' Crisil Ratings, Director, Anand Kulkarni said.