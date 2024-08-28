Data Centres' Sustainability Goals To Drive Renewable Power Demand

India's total data centre capacity is likely to increase to 2 gigawatts from 1 gigawatts as of December 2023, driven by a higher application of artificial intelligence, according to financial services company Avendus.

However, the AI-driven surge in data centre activity has also underscored the industry's energy-intensive nature. As per the International Energy Association, processing a single ChatGPT query requires 10 times more power than a Google search.

Amid this data centre boom and the escalating demand for energy, Jefferies notes that the renewable energy sector stands to benefit significantly. As data centres seek to reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability goals, investments in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power are likely to increase.