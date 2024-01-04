Dabur Q3 Update: Revenue Estimated In Mid-To-High Single Digit, Rural Weakness Persists

Dabur India Ltd. has estimated that its revenue in the October-December quarter will grow to mid-to-high single digit, on the back of persistent weakness in rural demand and as price hike-led benefits fade.

"The quarter witnessed sequential improvement in demand trends, although rural growth was still lagging urban growth," the maker of Real fruit juice said in its third quarter business update issued on Thursday.

Early signs of revival in consumption are visible with improving trends in volume, according to the company. "With pricing growth remaining subdued due to price increases in base year, growth is largely volume-led."

Segmentwise, the food and beverage segment is expected to grow in high-single digit, while home and personal care division is expected to record growth in mid-single digit.

"Because of delay in onset of winter season, we anticipate the health care business to grow in low to mid-single-digit," the company said.

The recently acquired Badshah Masala business "continued to perform well" and is expected to post "strong volume-led growth" in the high twenties.

Cost-saving initiatives and strong international performance helped the firm forecast a bigger gross margin expansion in the quarter.

"Our international business is expected to register double-digit growth in constant currency terms, led by good momentum in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region," it said.

The company plans to invest a significant portion of margin gains towards boosting advertising and promotional spends.

Consequently, Dabur's operating profit is expected to grow slightly ahead of the revenue, registering an improvement on a year-on-year basis.

"We expect recovery of consumption in both urban and rural markets in India, due to improving macro indicators, increase in government expenditure and positive consumer sentiment," the company said.

Focus on brand building, enhancement of digital capability and increasing distribution footprint will be key in driving profitable growth in the future.

Shares of Dabur rose 2.53% on Thursday, as compared with a 0.66% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The update was released after market hours.