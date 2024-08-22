Dabur Eyes South Foothold With Rs 400 Crore Tamil Nadu Plant

Dabur India Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu to set up a manufacturing facility with an investment of up to Rs 400 crore over five years.

The fast-moving consumer goods company—in its first such unit in South India—approved a phase 1 investment of Rs 135 crore, which will scale up to Rs 400 over a five-year period, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The deal is set to generate direct employment for around 250 people along with thousands of indirect jobs, the company said.

The agreement was signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu—an investment promotion agency of the Government of Tamil Nadu—represented by its Managing Director Vishnu IAS and Dabur Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra in the presence of the Chief Minister, MK Stalin.