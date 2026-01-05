Dabur Expects Q3 Profit To Grow Faster Than Revenue On GST Rate Cut Boost

Dabur India Ltd. expects consolidated operating profit and net profit to grow faster than revenue in the third quarter of the current financial year, amid demand recovery aided by GST rate revisions.

The government rejigged the GST rate structure to bring most consumer goods in the 5% bracket from late September, benefitting FMCG companies.

The following month, distributors and retailers focused on liquidating the existing higher-priced inventory in the channel, Dabur said in its provisional business update disclosed to stock exchanges on Monday.

Post trade stabilisation, consumer sentiment improved in urban and rural areas. Rural demand continued to outperform urban demand in the October-December quarter as well, the company said.

"... we expect consolidated revenue to grow in the mid-single digits with operating profit and profit after tax to grow ahead of revenue," the statement said.

The board will consider and approve the third quarter financial results at a meeting on Jan. 29.