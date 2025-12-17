Cyient To Acquire US-Based Power Semiconductor Firm Kinetic For Rs 840 Crore

Cyient Ltd. on Wednesday announced the acquisition of US-based power semiconductor company Kinetic Technologies for $93 million or Rs 840 crore.

Cyient Semiconductors Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire majority stake exceeding 65%, according to a statement. The transaction will be completed by April 2026.

The deal establishes a scaled platform in the $40 billion power semiconductor market, accelerating Cyient Semiconductors' growth trajectory across data centers, electrification, automotive, networking, industrial automation, and the fast-emerging edge AI compute segment, the statement said.

According to Cyient Semiconductors CEO Suman Narayan, the deal will help shorten development cycles and scaling the company's ability to solve the toughest power, thermal, and reliability problems in high volume systems.

"The result is custom application-specific power management ICs for data centers, communications, medical electronics, and industrial IoT, delivering superior performance and total cost efficiency," he said.