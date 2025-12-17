Cyient To Acquire US-Based Power Semiconductor Firm Kinetic For Rs 840 Crore
Cyient Ltd. on Wednesday announced the acquisition of US-based power semiconductor company Kinetic Technologies for $93 million or Rs 840 crore.
Cyient Semiconductors Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire majority stake exceeding 65%, according to a statement. The transaction will be completed by April 2026.
The deal establishes a scaled platform in the $40 billion power semiconductor market, accelerating Cyient Semiconductors' growth trajectory across data centers, electrification, automotive, networking, industrial automation, and the fast-emerging edge AI compute segment, the statement said.
According to Cyient Semiconductors CEO Suman Narayan, the deal will help shorten development cycles and scaling the company's ability to solve the toughest power, thermal, and reliability problems in high volume systems.
"The result is custom application-specific power management ICs for data centers, communications, medical electronics, and industrial IoT, delivering superior performance and total cost efficiency," he said.
About Kinetic Tech
Incorporated in 2006 and based in San Jose, California, Kinetic is a power semiconductor company with deep expertise in analog and mixed-signal design, delivering high-performance ICs for efficient power delivery and signal conditioning across global markets. The company's estimate revenue for calendar year 2025 is $41 million.
"Powered by proprietary technologies and 100+ patents, Kinetic’s deep expertise in power and protection architectures will accelerate custom chip development, enabling Cyient Semiconductors to deliver differentiated, system-level solutions that drive superior performance, scalability, and cost efficiency for customers worldwide," the statement said.
Cyient said the current leadership team and engineering organisation of Kinetic will continue to operate within its existing structure, with ongoing alignment to Cyient Semiconductors' strategic direction and board oversight, ensuring the continuity for customers, partners, and employees.
The Hyderabad-headquartered company entered the semiconductor business last year and has won key deals for AI chip design for datacenter and automotive applications.
Shares of Cyient settled 1.2% lower at Rs 1,138.8 on the NSE, ahead of the announcement, compared to a 0.16% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock is down 37% so far this year.