Cyient DLM In Talks For More Acquisitions After $29-Million Altek Electronics Deal: CFO

Cyient DLM has more inorganic growth plans on the cards after the acquisition of US-based Electronic Manufacturing Services provider, Altek Electronics, according to the company’s Chief Financial Officer Shrinivas Kulkarni. The company completed the acquisition of Altek Electronics in a $29.2-million deal on Oct. 4. The EMS provider is based in Connecticut’s Torrington, a two-hour drive from New York.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Kulkarni said that inorganic activities and acquisitions will continue to be a part of the company’s expansion strategy.

“Right now, there is nothing on the horizon that can close immediately, but we are in the early stages of talks with a few companies,” he said.

Talking about the recent deal, Kulkarni said Altek Electronics was into printed circuit board assembly, cable wire harness and box builds, with over 90% of its business coming from the industrial and medical sectors.

“This actually blends with what we have. Our focus is on defence and aerospace, so this diversifies our portfolio quite well,” the top executive noted.

Kulkarni added the impact of the deal would be seen in Cyient DLM’s financials from the current quarter. While there would be a one-off impact in the current quarter due to the expenses of the transaction, the deal would be accretive from the word go, he said.