Cyclical Recovery On The Horizon For Rural Economy, Says InCred's Mrinal Singh

The next fiscal is anticipated to witness a pick-up in rural areas, primarily driven by cyclical recovery. It is evident that rural aspects have reached their lowest point, with the adverse effects of Covid-19 on household incomes in these regions gradually diminishing, according to InCred Asset Management Co.'s Mrinal Singh.

A stimulus in the form of pre-election spending is poised to kickstart activities in rural areas, further contributing to the anticipated revival, Singh, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at InCred AMC, said.

A significant driver in the Indian growth narrative is expected to be the rural sector, and a noticeable shift in trends is anticipated in the next 12 to 18 months, he told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah.

As this transformation unfolds, the substantial contribution of rural households to the overall landscape becomes evident. With the sheer volume that rural communities bring to the table, the existing capital expenditures are likely to be justified.

There is a perceived urge and necessity for even higher levels of capital expenditure to meet the evolving demands and opportunities emerging from the buoyant rural economy, he said.