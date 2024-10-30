Customers Hesitant To Trust Quick Commerce For High-Value Purchases

Even as quick-commerce platforms gear up to become one-stop shops, customers remain hesitant to place high value orders through these platforms. Apprehensions over reliability, ease of redressal, and lack of trust loom amongst consumers.

The debate over using quick commerce platforms to buy high-value orders was sparked after an X post about a purchasing mishap went viral. Delhi-based Mohit Jain received only 0.5 gram of gold against his order of 1 gram of gold on Blinkit, after which the return window was also closed.

Around the festival season, quick commerce platforms—Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Blinkit, and Big Basket Now—have all introduced gold and silver coin products on the platform. This is in addition to the other highly valued items like the iPhone, PlayStation, and other costly electronics that are already available on the apps. This comes as quick commerce platforms are increasingly trying to compete with the e-commerce giants.

Some of the frequent quick commerce customers NDTV Profit spoke to said that while they would make purchases of groceries or toiletries, they would not opt to buy costlier items like gold or silver.

Nishchitha LS, an engineer in Bengaluru, said, “In case of small orders, I wouldn’t mind if something goes wrong; I don't get an appropriate solution, and I don't get that money back. But it is too much anxiety-inducing to spend thousands on quick-commerce platforms. It is too much hassle to go through the whole process of redressal in case something goes wrong, and I don't trust these apps to be prompt always. I’d rather buy from a store.”