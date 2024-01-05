Customer Redressal May Be The Thorn In ONDC's Side — NDTV Profit Exclusive

An initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ONDC is a network based on open protocol, aimed at promoting it for all aspects of exchange of goods and services over digital networks.

In December 2023, the transactions (on a monthly basis) made via ONDC touched a new high of 5 million, compared to about 2,000 transactions in January 2023, according to a person in the know. The number of merchants onboarded crossed 2.5 lakh, with behemoths like Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Meta Platforms Inc. willing to participate in the government-backed network.

Speaking at a summit organised by Deloitte in December, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh asked ONDC to resolve the issue relating to 'liability'. Highlighting that it is important for customers to get satisfactory services, he said that ONDC had to work on fixing liability in case a consumer does not get the right product.

“I hope ONDC becomes a success, but in the law where does ONDC fit in? It is neither the seller, nor the buyer. But if I am buying through the app...if something goes wrong, there are five parts of the chain (in ONDC supply chain), then who is liable," Singh said.

A 1% error rate in operationally driven businesses is very common, according to Rahul Mathur, associate director at InsuranceDekho. It's not as big a problem as it is being shown but yes, if the platform continues to grow, customer complaints will also go up and they will need a proper system in place, he told NDTV Profit.