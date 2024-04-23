Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The US Dollar

The Indian rupee opened largely flat against the US dollar on Tuesday after the decline in Brent crude a day earlier supported the local currency.

The local currency opened little changed at Rs 83.36, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 83.37 on Monday.

"The focus shifts to upcoming economic data releases, particularly US PMI, GDP, and core PCE data, as investors seek signs of a potential slowdown in US economic indicators that could influence speculation about a Fed rate cut," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex, said.