Curiosity Most Critical Skill For New Hires: Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh

Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh has a clear message for aspirants looking to join the IT sector in the age of AI: focus on curiosity over certificates. The current generation of recruits is impressive in this regard, he said.

“The first, the foremost, possibly the only skill set is being curious. The current crop of students we hire from Indian colleges is fantastic for the AI age. They spend their time participating in hackathons. They have a very strong mindset around hunting for solutions and not necessarily counting on certificates as a surrogate to prove their competency,” Singh told NDTV Profit in an interview on Monday.

“In the age of AI, that curiosity, that urge to find the solution using technologies that are changing, that are mutating, that are still somewhat immature, is vital. For anyone who wants to join Coforge, that curiosity, that hands-on experience, anecdotally experience, having participated in a lot of hackathons and hopefully having won some of them, is what is of primary interest to us,” the top executive added.

The company remains committed to hiring fresh graduates and lateral talent to support its growth trajectory.