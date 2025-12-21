Cummins India Sees Good Opportunity In Data Centre Business

Power solutions provider Cummins India has said it is seeing a 'good opportunity' in data centre business, which is witnessing a significant boom driven AI adoption and data localisation.

A part of the US-based Cummins Inc, Cummins India Ltd is involved in the power generation, aftermarket, and export businesses with five manufacturing plants, assembly, and distribution facilities.

"Data centres have been a part of our portfolio for a while. We do see growth in data centres coming in India so we have an important role to play," Shveta Arya, managing director, Cummins India Ltd told PTI during an interaction.