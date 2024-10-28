CSB Bank Confident Of Reducing Slippages Amid Pressure In Lending Segments

CSB Bank’s decision to limit its exposure to unsecured loans, personal loans and microfinance has helped it navigate the current pressures in these lending segments, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pralay Mondal.

The lender announced its Q2 earnings on Thursday, reporting net non-performing assets of 0.69%, against 0.68% in the preceding three months. The bank’s gross NPA also came flat at 1.68% in Q2, versus 1.69% in the previous quarter.

Commenting on the results, Mondal said that the banking sector is undergoing revaluation in the entire asset quality segment, primarily because of retail loans, microfinance and unsecured loan spaces where some pressure has built up due to the current macroeconomic situation.

“For us, GNPA has remained the same, NNPA is hardly 1 bps up. But the good part is slippages have come down significantly from the last quarter and I think we will continue to reduce that,” the top executive told NDTV Profit.