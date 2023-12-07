ADVERTISEMENT
Crystal Crop Protection Acquires Syngenta's Herbicide Trademark
The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.
Crystal Crop Protection Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired the herbicide trademark GRAMOXONE from global agri-science company Syngenta for use in the India market.
"The acquisition of the trademark GRAMOXONE represents a significant step forward in our pursuit of expanding our footprint within the herbicide category," company's Managing Director Ankur Aggarwal said in a statement.
Herbicides have become the fastest-growing segment in crop protection in a pursuit to improve, protect yield and increase profits for farmers, he added.
