Crypto Market Value Climbs Back Above $2 Trillion in Broad Rally

Sector-specific factors have been supporting Bitcoin, including the debut of US exchange-traded funds dedicated to the token. The batch of products from the likes of BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments have attracted a net $3.9 billion since they began trading on Jan. 11. Meanwhile, the so-called Bitcoin halving due in April will curb supply of the largest digital asset, a development viewed by many as a prop for prices based on historical precedent.