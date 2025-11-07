Crompton Greaves Q2 Review: Jefferies Stays Positive Despite Bottom-Line Decline — Here's Why

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. slipped in early trade on Friday morning, after the company reported soft financials for the September quarter.

Crompton's stock price fell nearly 3% to Rs 271.10 apiece, after reporting a 43% annual decline in net profit to Rs 71 crore. Revenue from operations rose 1% to Rs 1,915 crore from Rs 1,896 crore, driven by underlying volume growth of 3%.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation fell 22.6% to Rs 158 crore in the quarter, against Rs 204.1 crore a year ago.