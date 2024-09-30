CRED's FY24 Results: Revenue Rises 66% To Rs 2,473 Crore

Fintech company CRED's revenue surged 66% to Rs 2,473 crore in fiscal 2024, on the back of increased product adoption and growth of monetised members. Operating losses narrowed by 41% from Rs 1,024 crore to Rs 609 crore for the year.

Number of monetised members grew by 58%, as the company focuses on improving cross selling of new products to customer base. Further, Contribution Margins, including all variable costs, grew by 20 times, and the company has been CM-positive for nine quarters.

“We've seen our focus really pay off. Our focus on creating deepening relationships on many things from UPI to Garage and other products that we have managed to launch in the last year. We've seen a very strong traction coming on revenue and significant improvement on our customer acquisition cost and operating losses both,” said Kunal Shah, founder and chief executive officer of CRED.

The company's customer acquisition costs reduced by 40%, as organic growth picks up. Shah noted that 80-85% of customers have joined CRED through organic or referral channels. The market expenses this year have reduced by 36%.