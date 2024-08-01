CreditAccess Grameen CFO Resigns

S. Balakrishna Kamath resigned as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. on Thursday.

The resignation is meant to come into effect on Aug. 1, 2024. Kamath will be pursuing other career opportunities, his resignation letter stated.

"Kindly relieve me from my position on 2nd January 2025. Please let me know how I can be of help during the transition period," he wrote in the letter.

Kamath will continue to discharge his duties despite his resignation until a suitable replacement is identified, the company said.

"I would like to thank you, the management and the board of directors for the opportunity for growth and development provided during my tenure. Thank you for your guidance and support. I wish the company all the success in its future endeavors," he wrote.

Shares of CreditAccesss Grameen Ltd. closed 0.35% lower at Rs 1,327.65 apiece, compared to a 0.24% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.