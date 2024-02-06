Credit Facility Of Rs 2.41 Lakh Crore Given For Revival Of MSME Sector: Government

"The share of MSME GVA in all India GDP increased from 27.2% in 2020-21 to 29.1% in 2021-22."

"As per the information culled out from the Data Dissemination Portal of Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, the share of export of MSME specified products in all India exports for the year 2022-23 was 43.59%, and this share has increased to 45.83% in 2023-24 (up to November 2023)," the minister said.