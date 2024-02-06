Cred Acquires Kuvera, Forays Into Wealth Management

Credit card bill payment app Cred has agreed on terms for the acquisition of online wealth management platform Kuvera for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction is a mix of cash and stock, according to a joint statement on Tuesday.

Kuvera is one of India's top five direct mutual fund platforms, with a user base of over 3 lakh and more than Rs 50,000 crore in assets.

"Kuvera has a loyal and active base of affluent users who invest significantly more than the average Indian retail investor," it said.

The Kuvera investor's average systematic investment plan size is over Rs 5,000, two times more than the industry average and the total mutual fund investment of over Rs 12 lakh is five times higher than the industry average, according to the statement.