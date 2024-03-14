Creador To Pick Up 19.6% Stake In Hinduja Tech For $50 Million

Hinduja Tech Ltd, an arm of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, on Thursday said private equity firm Creador will acquire 19.6% in it for $50 million (nearly Rs 415 crore).

The company has signed a definitive agreement with Creador for the latter to invest $50 million in it, acquiring 19.6% shareholding, subject to completion of customary closing conditions, Hinduja Tech said in a statement.