Crazy Cock Launches World's First Mahua-Cask Finished Indian Single Malt Whisky

Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky has launched what it's calling the "world’s first single malt whisky finished in Mahura casks" named 'Madhuca: The Heritage Editions', according to a blog post from the company on Wednesday.

"Crafted at South Seas Distilleries, the collection brings together heritage, design and innovation, offering a sensorial expression rooted in India and designed for the modern global connoisseur," the blog post said.

The liquor is finished in oak casks seasoned with Mahua spirit.

Madhuca: The Heritage Editions whiskey will be sold at select five-star hotels, premium clubs, duty-free boutiques and leading retailers across Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Goa.

“Crazy Cock The Indian Single Malt Whisky represents the passion, patience and perseverance of fearless souls who dare to dream differently, just like our founder,” Hamavand Chinoy, director, South Seas Distilleries said.

“Behind every drop lies our century-long commitment to shaping the future of Indian single malt. This world-first Mahura cask finish is an extension of our relentless pursuit of innovation—perfecting the art of Indian single malt and affirming India’s potential to redefine global whisky craftsmanship,” he added.

The Madhuca collection is made up of three "expressions", drawn from select oak casks.

"Each expression reveals a different facet of Indian terroir and the creative philosophy that has guided South Seas Distilleries for generations," the blog post said.

"Together, they share a smooth, rounded structure layered with honeyed florals, subtle spice and a lingering Indian warmth, making the range as appealing to seasoned connoisseurs as to a new global audience discovering India’s avant-garde spirits," it added.

Madhuca I will be available exclusively through duty-free, while Madhuca II is expected to cost around Rs 4,750–Rs 4,850 and Madhuca III at approximately Rs 3,590–Rs 3,680.

The company has also launched a rare collector’s bottling of the world’s first matured Mahua spirit. It is limited to 102 bottles, which retail at Rs 1.02 lakh. The firm called it one of the "most exclusive Indian spirits released to date."