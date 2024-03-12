NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCPI Inflation Steady At 5.09% In February, Food Prices Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

CPI Inflation Steady At 5.09% In February, Food Prices Rise

Food price inflation increased to 8.66% in February, as compared with 8.30% in January.

12 Mar 2024, 05:38 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash&nbsp;</p></div>
Source: Unsplash 

India's retail inflation saw a marginal decline from the previous month, benefiting from a broad-based moderation in prices.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.09% in February, as compared with 5.1% in January, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, released on Tuesday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimated Consumer Price Index-based inflation at 5.05% in February. Inflation has been within the central bank's tolerance band of 4%(+/-2%) for three straight months since September.

Food price inflation increased to 8.66% in February, as compared with 8.30% in January.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT