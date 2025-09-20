CP Plus Parent Aditya Infotech Confident Of Achieving 25-30% Revenue Growth In FY26

Aditya Infotech Ltd., the parent company of leading security and surveillance solutions brand CP Plus, is confident of achieving an Ebitda margin of 10-11% and a revenue growth of 25-30% in FY26, led by a surge in demand and competitive advantage, according to its Managing Director, Aditya Khemka.

The company is banking on a significant market vacuum created by new CCTV-focused norms that many competitors from China are unable to meet.

“We believe our major thrust right now will be margin and market share expansion and that's where the company is focusing on. That's where our guidance for 25-30% revenue growth, we stand by that as well as our margin guidance of 10% to 11% Ebitda,” he told NDTV Profit on Friday.

According to Khemka, by March 2026, the company aims to enhance its capacity to cater to half of India’s demand for surveillance solutions.

“So, by March, we are building capacity to cover half of the Indian demand. Now, how much of that we can use and utilise, time will tell. But we are at least building that capacity,” he noted.