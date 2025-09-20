CP Plus Parent Aditya Infotech Confident Of Achieving 25-30% Revenue Growth In FY26
The company is banking on a significant market vacuum created by new CCTV-focused norms that many competitors from China are unable to meet.
Aditya Infotech Ltd., the parent company of leading security and surveillance solutions brand CP Plus, is confident of achieving an Ebitda margin of 10-11% and a revenue growth of 25-30% in FY26, led by a surge in demand and competitive advantage, according to its Managing Director, Aditya Khemka.
“We believe our major thrust right now will be margin and market share expansion and that's where the company is focusing on. That's where our guidance for 25-30% revenue growth, we stand by that as well as our margin guidance of 10% to 11% Ebitda,” he told NDTV Profit on Friday.
According to Khemka, by March 2026, the company aims to enhance its capacity to cater to half of India’s demand for surveillance solutions.
“So, by March, we are building capacity to cover half of the Indian demand. Now, how much of that we can use and utilise, time will tell. But we are at least building that capacity,” he noted.
New government regulations, particularly the stringent cybersecurity norms for IP and Wi-Fi cameras, have given CP Plus a competitive edge. The new regulations, which came into effect on April 9, mandate a rigorous certification process for all network-connected cameras. The rules place a heavy emphasis on trusted supply chains and a complete ban on the use of Chinese semiconductors in these devices.
“The new norms are so stringent that you need to have your product completely fortified with respect to cybersecurity. There can be no malware, no backdoor, and nothing inside the semiconductor, which can lead to a pilferage of data,” the top executive noted.
“Almost 35% of the market belonged to Chinese brands, is no longer there,” he added.
Khemka believes this regulatory shift is permanent, given the critical nature of data security. “I don't think it will change because this is a critical sector, something similar to telco and drones.”
While the new rules have eliminated most Chinese players from India’s CCTV market, they have also forced brands like CP Plus to reset their supply chains.
“We have completely reset our supply chains outside of China over the last two years. We don't have any semiconductors coming from China any further for many quarters now. All the semiconductors are coming from Taiwanese or American companies,” Khemka added.
The company is also partnering with L&T Semiconductor Technologies to develop camera chips in India.
Shares of Aditya Infotech closed 3.18% lower at Rs 1,399.9 apiece on the NSE, while the benchmark Nifty50 settled at 25,327.05, down 0.38%.