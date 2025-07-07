Coursera Names Ashutosh Gupta As Managing Director For India And Asia Pacific
Online learning platform Coursera on Monday said it has appointed Ashutosh Gupta as Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific, effective immediately.
He will oversee Coursera’s enterprise business operations across the region, working closely with companies, educational institutions, and government bodies to provide students, citizens, and employees with the skills needed for the digital economy, a company statement said.
"His understanding of public-private partnerships and track record of scaling regional businesses will be critical as we help institutions across the region navigate rapid change and prepare their communities for an AI-driven future," said Karine Allouche, general manager, enterprise, Coursera.
With over twenty years of experience, Gupta served as an Operating Partner at Avataar Ventures prior to this role. He has also served as Country Manager for LinkedIn India and held senior roles at Google, Cognizant, and Infosys.