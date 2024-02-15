Could Growing Cash With Corporates Limit Banks' Credit Growth In 2024?

Indian corporate giants are sitting on a mountain of cash, which could fuel the next leg of a capex boom, but may drag credit growth as the need for corporate lending lowers.

Calendar year 2023 saw increased investor focus towards public sector undertaking stocks, due to a huge stream of order wins along with government-led capital expenditure—with defence and railways being the key focus. This led to further speculation over the long awaited follow-up from the private sector counterpart.