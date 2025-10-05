What We Know About Sresan, The Company Behind Coldrif Cough Syrup

The Chennai-based company behind Coldrif cough syrups, which has caused fatalities in children, appears to have started as a private limited company in 1990 before being restarted as a proprietorship, according to documents seen by NDTV Profit.

The cough syrup is in the eye of a storm after 14 children died of kidney failure in Madhya Pradesh after consuming it. Following an investigation, the state government said samples tested contained 48.6% Diethylene Glycol, a toxic chemical.

The MP Police has filed a case against Chennai-based 'Sresan Pharmaceutical Maker', which on its Indiamart page claims to be a “trader” of cough syrups, protein powders, pharmaceutical syrups and herbal child growth syrups.

According to Indiamart, the GST partner behind Sresan Pharmaceutical Maker is one ‘Ranganathan’.

Interestingly, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs documents, there was a private limited company named Sresan Pharmaceuticals, one of which had a director named ‘Ranganathan Govindarajan’.

The private limited company was incorporated in 1990 but was struck off from the registrar, according to the MCA documents. Most commonly, companies get struck off from the registrar for failing to regularly file compliance documents.

The addresses for the private limited company, as well as the one listed on Indiamart and on the packaging of the product, are different but fall in the same locality in Chennai.

NDTV Profit has reached out to the company requesting comment, which will be incorporated in this article when received.