CAFE 3 Norms: Auto Industry Divided — Here's The Breakdown

India's auto industry is at loggerheads over the proposed fuel efficiency norms.

In September end this year, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency published the revised draft Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency 3 norms for public feedback. The proposed norms, which are set to be implemented from 2027, are aimed at lowering emission levels and make vehicles more fuel efficient.

If one looks at the proposed norms, overall small cars get CO2 deductions, super credits for cars with flex fuel engines, strong hybrid. This has divided the industry, with Maruti Suzuki Chairperson RC Bhargava calling current norms in favour of bigger cars. The Tata Motors PV CEO said there should be no leniency for smaller cars. NDTV Profit breaks down the entire saga.