Coronil Not Covid-19 Cure, Rules Delhi High Court As Ramdev Ordered To Withdraw Claims

The single judge bench of the high court, comprising Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, has further asked Ramdev not to make any more such statements.

While Ramdev and his party advertised their product, Coronil, as a cure for the pandemic-causing virus, the licenses that it received from the competent authorities were only as a safety measure from Covid or an immunity booster at best, the court observed.

For clarity, the single judge bench also considered the findings of the Supreme Court in the case Indian Medical Association & Anr. vs. Union of India. This case involved accusations against Ramdev and the party for publishing misleading advertisements about the medicinal benefits of their products. The apex court has made several strict observations and remarks against Ramdev in the matter.

While the court usually wouldn't address issues pending before the Supreme Court, the apex court has stated that its ongoing review does not prevent further proceedings in this case, Justice Bhambhani said.

On Feb. 19, 2021, Baba Ramdev posted a tweet announcing 'Coronil' as an evidence-based medicine for Covid-19. He claimed that it was a significant breakthrough in the fight against the virus. On the same day, a video was uploaded on News18 India's YouTube channel featuring Baba Ramdev. In the video, he discussed how 'Coronil' had saved numerous lives, further promoting it as an effective treatment for Covid-19.

Additional tweets from Patanjali Dairy emphasised that 'Coronil' was a cure for Covid-19. They repeatedly asserted the product's effectiveness, positioning it as a reliable treatment option. Another set of tweets involved disparaging statements against allopathy.