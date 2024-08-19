Core Infrastructure Businesses Aid Adani Group's June Quarter Cashflows

Adani Group has reported a robust performance in quarter ended June, marked by growth across its diverse portfolio. The conglomerate's operating profit for the quarter surged 32.9% to Rs 22,570 crore, and net profit saw an increase of 50.1% to Rs 10,279 crore on annual basis.

The trailing twelve-month earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda also grew by 44.9% to Rs 79,180 crore. Notably, core infrastructure businesses contributed 86% of the total Ebitda. Meanwhile, emerging infrastructure sectors, including new energy, airports, and roads, experienced a 70% rise in Ebitda to Rs 2,991 crore.

In terms of debt management, Adani Group's net debt to Ebitda ratio as on March 2024 improved to 2.2 times, the lowest in several years. Net debt was reported at Rs 1.82 lakh crore, with gross debt at Rs 2.41 lakh crore, while cash reserves represented over 20% of borrowing, reflecting a strong liquidity position.