'Copycat': Elon Musk's Takes Jibe At Jeff Bezos As Amazon Founder Joins AI Race With Project Prometheus

Elon Musk on Monday took a dig at Jeff Bezos, calling the Amazon founder a "copycat" after he announced the launch of his new AI startup.

Called Project Prometheus, the new AI startup launched by the billionaire focuses on artificial intelligence for engineering and manufacturing across industries such as computers, automobiles and spacecraft. Bezos will serve as co-CEO.

"Haha, no way. Copycat," the Tesla, SpaceX boss said in a post on X, reacting to one such report. Musk’s AI startup xAI was founded in 2023.