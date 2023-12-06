Climate Negotiators Get Down To Business At COP28 Summit

COP28 is approaching the end of the first week and the kings, presidents and prime ministers have flown off. Now, hundreds of seasoned climate diplomats must get down to the tough job of negotiating a text that everyone can agree on.Adnan Amin, who as chief executive officer of COP28 is one of Sultan Al-Jaber’s most senior lieutenants, said in an interview there are several areas that are likely to test negotiators over the rest of the summit.