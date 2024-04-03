Control Print Acquires Business Assets Of Italy-Based V Shapes For Over Rs 30 Crore

Commenting on the development, V Shapes CEO Christian Burattini said, "With Control Print's strong management and financial backing combined with our innovative single serve packaging solutions, we are confident that we will be able to tap into global sales opportunities as well as focus on recyclability."

V-Shapes has developed significant intellectual property in the area of single serve packaging with a wide-range applicability in the premium and luxury segment, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food, the statement said.