Container Corp Q2 Update: Throughput Up 10%, Domestic Volumes Increase

Container Corporation of India Ltd. has reported a steady rise in cargo volumes for the quarter ended September as per an exchange filing, reflecting continued momentum in logistics activity.

Total throughput for the quarter stood at 14.41 lakh TEUs in the September 2025 quarter, up 10.54% from 13.03 lakh TEUs handled in the same quarter last year.

Segment-wise, EXIM (export-import) volumes rose 8.72% year-on-year to 10.93 lakh TEUs, compared to 10.05 lakh TEUs in the corresponding period last year. Domestic volumes increased 16.67% to 3.47 lakh TEUs, up from 2.98 lakh TEUs in the September 2024 quarter.

For the first half of the fiscal, total volumes were up 10.89% to 27.31 lakh TEUs, compared with 24.63 lakh TEUs a year earlier. Within this, EXIM throughput grew 10.24% to 20.67 lakh TEUs, while domestic volumes rose 12.95% to 6.63 lakh TEUs.

The company had reported a 3% increase in net profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. Container Corp.'s bottom line climbed to Rs 266.5 crore in the April-June period, compared to Rs 258.2 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported a steady performance for the quarter, with revenue rising 2.4% to Rs 2,153.63 crore from Rs 2,103.13 crore in the same period last year. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation declined 2% to Rs 432.68 crore from Rs 441.63 crore, while margins narrowed to 20.1% from 21%, reflecting higher operating costs during the quarter.

The board of Container Corp had also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per share at a face value of Rs 5 each for fiscal 2026. This amounted to Rs 121.86 crore.

Shares of the company ended 0.84% lower at Rs 528 apiece, as compared to a 0.25% dip in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.