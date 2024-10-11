Container Corp Q2 Update: Total Throughput Rises 6% Driven By Domestic Demand

Container Corp. of India reported a 5.9% yearly growth in total throughput in the July-September quarter, according to a provisional business update released on Friday. Throughput refers to the total time it takes to develop and deliver goods or services to the customer.

Total throughput stood at 13.03 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the second quarter, as compared to 12.30 lakh TEUs. The throughput for the first half of this fiscal stood at 24.62 lakh TEUs, this is 5.95% higher than the 23.24 lakh TEUs reported in the first half of the previous year.

Export-import throughput rose 3.71% year-on-year to 10.05 lakh TEUs, while domestic throughput soared 14.03% to 2.97 lakh TEUs. Export-import throughput in the first half of financial year 2025 rose 3.52% higher to 18.75 lakh TEUs. On the other hand, the domestic throughput for the first half rose 14.52% to 5.87 lakh TEUs, in comparison to 5.12 lakh TEUs reported in the same period in the previous fiscal.

The company on Friday also appointed Harish Chandra as chief financial officer of CONCOR effective Oct. 11. This is in addition to being the executive director (finance) and company secretary at the firm.