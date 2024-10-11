Container Corp Q2 Update: Total Throughput Rises 6% Driven By Domestic Demand
Container Corp.'s domestic throughput soared 14.03% to 2.97 lakh TEUs in Q2 FY25.
Container Corp. of India reported a 5.9% yearly growth in total throughput in the July-September quarter, according to a provisional business update released on Friday. Throughput refers to the total time it takes to develop and deliver goods or services to the customer.
Total throughput stood at 13.03 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the second quarter, as compared to 12.30 lakh TEUs. The throughput for the first half of this fiscal stood at 24.62 lakh TEUs, this is 5.95% higher than the 23.24 lakh TEUs reported in the first half of the previous year.
Export-import throughput rose 3.71% year-on-year to 10.05 lakh TEUs, while domestic throughput soared 14.03% to 2.97 lakh TEUs. Export-import throughput in the first half of financial year 2025 rose 3.52% higher to 18.75 lakh TEUs. On the other hand, the domestic throughput for the first half rose 14.52% to 5.87 lakh TEUs, in comparison to 5.12 lakh TEUs reported in the same period in the previous fiscal.
The company on Friday also appointed Harish Chandra as chief financial officer of CONCOR effective Oct. 11. This is in addition to being the executive director (finance) and company secretary at the firm.
Container Corp. Share Price
Container Corp.'s share price rose as much as 1.24% to 899.10 apiece. It pared gains to trade 0.50% higher at Rs 892.55 apiece, as of 3:15 p.m. This compares to a 0.13% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 27.79% in the last 12 months and 3.65% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.6.
Out of nine analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 77.8%.