Consumers Call for Change In Advertising Regulator Amid Growing Mistrust: LocalCircles

Consumers are advocating for a change in advertising regulators as their trust in ads continues to decline in an era marked by an overwhelming amount of digital content. They say that current regulations fall short in protecting them from misleading and deceptive marketing practices.

As many as 78% of consumers want the Central Consumer Protection Authority to take over the regulation of advertising from the Advertising Standards Council of India, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles. The findings are based on 37,000 responses from 312 districts.

Over 73% have expressed concerns over misleading claims and inadequate standards in the advertising industry, leading to demands for greater transparency and accountability. They feel regulation of misleading ads can be made more effective by transitioning the responsibilities from the industry body ASCI to the CCPA. However, as many as 11% feel that ASCI is "already effective and the current self-regulation system should continue."

The survey showed that 25% of consumers have zero trust in advertisements, and at least 53% have low trust. As many as 84% indicated that they have come across at least a few advertisements endorsed by celebrities in the last 12 months, which they later found to be misleading. The survey showed that 52% have come across "several" of such misleading ads and 32% have come across "few of them."

"Misleading advertisements continue to be regulated through the industry body ASCI and complaints are also filed with Broadcast Seva, the Press Council of India and the National Consumer Helpline," according to LocalCircles.