Consumer IPO Prospects In 2024 At Risk From Spending Pullback

There were only about $7 billion worth of consumer sector IPOs in the US last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show, and investor reception was nothing short of extreme. Fast casual restaurant chain Cava Group Inc.’s shares have surged 92% since raising $365 million in June, while sandal maker Birkenstock Holding Plc saw a nearly 13% drop on the first day of trading after its $1.5 billion listing. It became the worst debut since 2021 for a US-listed company to raise more than $1 billion, the data show.