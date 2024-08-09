Concor Expects Strong Volume Growth In FY25 Amid Stabilising Global Factors

Container Corp. expects strong growth in both export and domestic volumes in the coming months of the current financial year, Chairperson Sanjay Swarup has said, after the logistics firm posted decent growth in revenue and net profit in the first quarter.

Concor posted a 15% growth in domestic volumes in the June quarter. The company is optimistic about achieving 25–30% growth in the remaining months of the fiscal, Swarup said, pointing to the strong demand in the domestic market.

"We have taken several initiatives in the EXIM (export-import) as well as domestic segments, which are going to pay rich dividends in the coming months," the managing director told NDTV Profit in an interview on Friday.