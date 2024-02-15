Consumer-Linked Incentives Can Boost Natural Gas In Energy Mix, Says Adani Total CEO

The natural gas contribution to the energy mix has fallen in recent times, on account of increase in energy basket. If the country has to boost the natural gas adoption to meet its 2030 target, it is crucial that micro consumers and small enterprises are brought into the fold through proper incentive structure, said Suresh P Mangalani of Adani Total Gas.

Natural gas contribution to the total energy mix has dropped from 6.5% to 6.1% due to increase in the energy basket, even as the target is to increase it to 15% by 2030, Mangalani, chief executive officer of Adani Total Gas Ltd., told NDTV Profit.

"In order to increase the contribution, it is imperative that the government introduces consumer-linked incentives for micro consumers, on the lines of production-linked incentives, for the next five years," he said.

This, along with incentives for MSMEs, will help India meet its target on time. "MSME sector alone has potential demand of 100 MMSCMD of natural gas and providing it to them will help create level-playing field across industries in the country," the CEO said.

These measures will help India remove health hazards and use cleaner fuel in place of diesel and petrol as it transitions away from fossil fuels, according to him.