Competition Commission Approves Brookfield's Acquisition Of ATC Telecom Infrastructure

The Competition Commission of India has granted approval for Canadian firm Brookfield’s acquisition of ATC Telecom Infrastructure. The deal, which was initially announced in January, involves Brookfield’s infrastructure investment trust, Data Infrastructure Trust, acquiring 100% of ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt.

In addition to this major transaction, the CCI has also approved three other significant deals. These include Highway Infrastructure Trust’s acquisition of 12 special purpose vehicles from PNC Infratech Ltd. and PNC Infra Holdings.

The commission has cleared the restructuring of Re Sustainability Ltd., which includes the demerger of its municipal solid waste and waste-to-energy businesses to Ramky Sustainability Solutions Pvt.

Further, the CCI has approved 360 ONE Private Equity Fund’s acquisition of Vastu Housing Finance Corp.

