Compass Group India Aims To Double Business Every Three Years In Key Market

Asked whether Compass Group India will participate in any opportunity from the government-run educational institutions and schemes such as mid-day meals, Chawla said: "We would be very happy to partner because we have a maniacal focus on food safety."

About the expansion of network in India, he said Compass Group is present in 45 cities and would focus on big markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai etc, rather than having a 'deep expansion'.