Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal To Head To US For Trade Talks

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal will depart for the United States on Wednesday night to join the Indian negotiating team currently engaged in a fresh round of India–US trade talks, NDTV Profit has learnt.

An advance team of officials from the Commerce Department and Ministry of External Affairs has already been in Washington this week, holding working-level discussions aimed at narrowing differences and accelerating progress on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Agrawal’s visit is expected to give the talks a senior-level push, with both sides looking to finalise the first tranche of the BTA by November.

The current phase of discussions is likely focused on areas where consensus is possible ahead of the November target.

India and the US have expressed optimism about meeting the self-imposed deadline for the first phase of the trade pact, which is expected to pave the way for a more comprehensive agreement in 2026.