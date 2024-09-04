Commerce Ministry Body Expects Beverage Exports To Touch $1 Billion In Next Few Years
Vinod Giri of the Brewers Association of India said that price-wise, there is huge export potential for Indian beverages to the US, Africa and Europe.
While India has unrealised potential in the alcoholic beverage space, the government is targeting to achieve $1 billion in exports of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the next few years.
In a statement, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority—an export promotion body under the commerce ministry—said that India currently ranks 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports. According to estimates, the country has huge unrealised export potential.
In the financial year 2023-24, India's exports of alcoholic beverages stood at over Rs 2,200 crore. Major destinations included UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Tanzania, Angola, Kenya and Rwanda.
Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India also agreed that there is huge potential in various countries for Indian products, according to a PTI report.
"While the single-malt will play a greater role in making India's reputation as a high-quality whiskey producer, the volumes will come from beverages, which are more palatable taste-wise and price-wise such as premium Indian whiskeys and premium rum," he said. According to him, when it comes to price, there exists huge export potential for Indian beverages to the US, Africa and Europe.
He also suggested that the government should urge states to include the element of export promotion in state excise policies.
APEDA, as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, has been targeting to increase exports of Indian spirits to major foreign destinations.
It also said that Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd.) is set to launch 'Godawan', in the United Kingdom. It is a single-malt whisky made in Rajasthan.
With inputs from PTI