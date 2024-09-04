Commerce Ministry Body Expects Beverage Exports To Touch $1 Billion In Next Few Years

Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India also agreed that there is huge potential in various countries for Indian products, according to a PTI report.

"While the single-malt will play a greater role in making India's reputation as a high-quality whiskey producer, the volumes will come from beverages, which are more palatable taste-wise and price-wise such as premium Indian whiskeys and premium rum," he said. According to him, when it comes to price, there exists huge export potential for Indian beverages to the US, Africa and Europe.