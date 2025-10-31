'Coming Soon To Kite: Terminal Mode' — Zerodha Unveils Visual Of Soon-To-Be-Launched Interface
Online stock brokerage platform Zerodha gave a sneak peek into the 'terminal mode' for its fast trading application and platform Kite on Friday via a post on social media platform X.
The terminal mode will provide investors and traders with more nuanced details on the Kite platform.
Kite is a sleek investment and trading platform equipped with modern innovations and utilities to simplify the process of trading.
Coming soon to Kite: Terminal Mode pic.twitter.com/ujw8m3rS5F— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) October 31, 2025
In August, Zerodha also launched 'Kite Backup', a WhatsApp-enabled emergency mode to help traders exit positions and cancel open orders if its main trading platforms face an outage.
The move came as part of the brokerage’s ongoing efforts to strengthen system resilience in the face of highly complex and risk-prone trading infrastructure.
From linking directly with stock exchanges through leased lines to operating across multiple cloud and physical data centres, online trading platforms rely on numerous interconnected systems. Any fault in this chain can cause disruptions, making redundancy crucial.
While Indian market regulations already require brokers to maintain extensive backup systems, Zerodha says Kite Backup offers an additional layer of security. The feature operates entirely independently of the company’s web and mobile trading app, Kite, as well as its primary hosting partners, Amazon AWS and Cloudflare.
About Zerodha
Zerodha began its journey on Aug. 15, 2010. The company was named after a combination of Zero and 'Rodha', the Sanskrit word for barrier.
Presently it has more than 1.6 crore clients, contributing to 15% of all Indian retail trading volumes.
The platform was founded by Nithin Kamath, who is a member of the SEBI Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) and the Market Data Advisory Committee (MDAC).